Happy Birthday to Newport’s own Susan Cowsill!

The youngest member the popular family band The Cowsills, who charmed TV audiences in the late 60’s, turns 62 on May 20th.

Cowsill was born in Canton, Ohio in 1959, but moved to Newport as a child. She sang and danced on many Top 40 Cowsills hits including “The Rain, The Park and Other Things,” “Indian Lake” and “Hair.”

Along with members of her family, Cowsill was inducted into the RI Music Hall of Fame in 2013. She continues to perform solo and as a member of the Cowsills, with her brothers Bob and Paul.

You can see the band live on the “Happy Together Tour” along with 60’s era acts The Turtles, The Vogues and The Association this summer. Shows are currently scheduled are listed here.