According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today we’ll see some rain, with a high near 57 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Showers likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy fog before 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.