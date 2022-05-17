According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.