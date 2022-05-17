Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
7 Day Forecast
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 10 to 14 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.