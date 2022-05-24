Make plans to rock out this Memorial Day weekend with a couple of notable record release shows on the way…

Friday night, May 27, head to Reject’s Brewery in Middletown and check out Today is Tomorrow, a band comprised of former high school bandmates Jarrod Pimentel (guitar and vocals), Chris Catalan (guitar), Bill Medeiros (bass), and Chris Correia (drums and vocals).

“It’s just incredible to still be playing with your friends 21 years later,” Pimentel says. “Zero lineup changes, same basement… some better gear but some of the same.”

The band is celebrating its new release Second Guest, a hard-driving album full of punk rock energy and exuberance. They recorded it at New Alliance Studio with producer Chris Johnson (Worshipper, Leather Lung, Crescent Ridge) for RI label 75orLess Records. The songs reflect both the youth and wisdom that the two incarnations of the band have brought to the table.

Sample the album on Bandcamp here: https://today-is-tomorrow.bandcamp.com/

Salem Wolves shares the bill with TIT … click here for complete details on the show.

A second album release show hits The Parlour in Providence Sunday, May 29 when Electric Paisan debuts Cigarettes and Dandelions, an EP from Scituate, RI native Joe Tudino.

Electric Paisan (Photo: James Lastowski)

The five-song album includes songs “inspired by struggles with mental health, interpersonal relationships, and more,” says Tudino, who plays solo electric guitar on the release. “Sadboi Blues,” the first single from the song reflects the songwriter’s “dismay with the world around me, injected with a little humor,” he adds.

Tudino, who was previously the guitarist for Corrine Southern and the Constellations, said his own songs have been a long time coming. He started recording music in high school and has been working on this album for four years.

He’s looking to connect with new fans as he builds his support locally. “The most important thing to do musically is to create something that people are going to connect to,” Tudino notes. “Whether you are listening or playing or singing, you need to connect with an emotion and feel something.”

Electric Paisan’s debut album debuts here on Friday May 27 – CD’s will be available at the show.

Also on the bill at the Parlour Sunday night, Eclectic Electric, described as “ethereal hard rock with a danceable groove,” The Electric Dugans, with “punk roots and electronic flair” and Buried Electric, a dirty rock duo from Providence.

For more on the show, click here.