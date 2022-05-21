Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

Michaela McManus

– Born: Warwick, Rhode Island, USA (5/20/1983)

– Known for:

— Kaley in “Into the Grizzly Maze” (2015)

— Grace Karn in “Aquarius” (2015-2016)

— Kim Greylek in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2008-2009)

Mena Suvari

– Born: Newport, Rhode Island, USA (2/13/1979)

– Known for:

— Angela Hayes in “American Beauty” (1999)

— Heather in “American Pie” (1999)

— Aerith Gainsborough in “Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children” (2005)

Ashley Newbrough

– Born: Newport, Rhode Island, USA (10/13/1987)

– Known for:

— Sage Baker in “Privileged” (2008-2009)

— Kyra in “Mistresses” (2013-2014)

— Nell in “Small Town Christmas” (2018)

Alice Drummond

– Born: Pawtucket, Rhode Island, USA (5/21/1928)

– Died: 11/30/2016

– Known for:

— Mrs. Finkle in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (1994)

— Librarian in “Ghostbusters” (1984)

— Clara in “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” (1995)

Arden Myrin

– Born: Little Compton, Rhode Island, USA (12/10/1973)

– Known for:

— Regina Sinclair in “Insatiable” (2018-2019)

— Dollface Dolores in “Shameless” (2016)

— Dr. Brooks in “Orange Is the New Black” (2013)

Ruth Buzzi

– Born: Westerly, Rhode Island, USA (7/24/1936)

– Known for:

— Regular Performer / Self / Self – Regular Performer / Gladys Ormphby in “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” (1967-1973)

— Mama Bear / Teacher Jane in “The Berenstain Bears” (1985-1987)

— Opposing Coach in “Freaky Friday” (1976)

Shanna Moakler

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (3/28/1975)

– Known for:

— Flight Attendant #3 in “The Wedding Singer” (1998)

— Agent Lockheart in “Back Stabber” (2016)

— Petra in “Big Momma’s House 2” (2006)

Susan Eisenberg

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (8/21/1964)

– Known for:

— Princess Diana / Wonder Woman / Lord Wonder Woman / Black-Haired Girl / Civilian / Communications Officer / Model / Mother / Pilot / Searcher / Thanagarian Soldier / Woman in “Justice League” 2001-2004

Nadia Bjorlin

– Born: Newport, Rhode Island, USA (8/2/1980)

– Known for:

— Chloe Lane / Chloe Horton / Chloe Jonas / Chloe Lane Black / Chloe Black in “Days of Our Lives” (1999-2021)

— Lara Miller / Lara in “Venice the Series” (2009-2017)

— Natasha in “Redline” (2007)

Olivia Culpo

– Born: Cranston, Rhode Island, USA (5/8/1992)

– Known for:

— Hope in “I Feel Pretty” (2018)

— Gretchen in “American Satan” (2017)

— Raven-Haired Beauty in “The Other Woman” (2014)

Amanda Clayton

– Born: Johnston, Rhode Island, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Cathy Ryan in “City on a Hill” (2019-2021)

— Alex Montgomery / Alex in “If Loving You Is Wrong” (2014-2019)

— Doreen in “Bleed for This” (2016)

Taaffe O’Connell

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (5/14/1951)

– Known for:

— Mona in “The Change-Up” (2011)

— Dameia in “Galaxy of Terror” (1981)

— Miss Farber in “The Incredible Hulk” (1980)

Ruth Hussey

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (10/30/1911)

– Died: 4/19/2005

– Known for:

— Elizabeth Imbrie in “The Philadelphia Story” (1940)

— Pamela Fitzgerald in “The Uninvited” (1944)

— Professor Susan Drake in “Our Wife” (1941)

Amy Van Nostrand

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (4/11/1953)

– Known for:

— Brenda in “Year by the Sea” 2016

Kathe Mazur

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (8/24/1961)

– Known for:

— Dr. Hallerman in “American Sniper” (2014)

— D.D.A. Andrea Hobbs in “Major Crimes” (2012-2018)

— Nicky in “Misery Loves Company” (1995)

Brianne Leary

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (7/28/1957)

– Known for:

— Lt. Susan Ames / Nurse Susan / Pretty Nurse / 2nd Nurse / 3rd Nurse / Alma Peterson / Nurse in “Black Sheep Squadron” (1977-1978)

— Officer Sindy Cahill in “CHiPs” (1978-1979)

— Ryma in “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” (1979)

Meredith Vieira

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (12/30/1953)

– Known for:

— Balance of Power’ Host in “The Stepford Wives” (2004)

— Meredith Vieira in “Get Him to the Greek” (2010)

— Broomsy Witch in “Shrek Forever After” (2010)

Claudia Jordan

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (4/12/1973)

– Known for:

— Cynthia in “Middle Men” (2009)

— Simone Lookalike in “S1m0ne” (2002)

— Tahja Dupree in “Diary of a Champion” (2012-2013)

Margaret Ladd

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (11/8/1942)

– Known for:

— Emma Channing in “Falcon Crest” (1981-1989)

— Roberta in “Just in Time” (2019)

— Ruby Spar in “A Wedding” (1978)

Joyce Jillson

– Born: Cranston, Rhode Island, USA (12/26/1945)

– Died: 10/1/2004

– Known for:

— Superchick in “Superchick” (1973)

— Jill Smith in “Peyton Place” (1968)

— Marsha Woodley in “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” (1966)

Maggie Han

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (5/12/1905)

– Known for:

— Eastern Jewel in “The Last Emperor” (1987)

— Lab Assistant in “Junior” (1994)

— Cary Sain in “Open Season” (1995)

Elisabeth Hasselbeck

– Born: Cranston, Rhode Island, USA (5/28/1977)

– Known for:

— Elisabeth Hasselbeck in “Made of Honor” (2008)

— Elisabeth Hasselbeck in “Madea Goes to Jail” (2009)

— Elisabeth Hasselbeck in “Entourage” (2008)

Ava Gaudet

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Gina Gambarro in “Ugly Betty” (2006-2008)

— Elise Montoya in “Hurt” (2009)

— Sara in “inFamous 2” (2011)

Gianna Distenca

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (5/15/1989)

– Known for:

— Stacy in “Fountains of Wayne: Stacy’s Mom” (2003)

— Yay Bear in “Señor Crab” (2007)

— Stacy in “Making the Video” (2004)

Stephanie Venditto

– Born: Rhode Island, USA (1/30/1965)

– Known for:

— MRI Technician in “Meet Dave” (2008)

— Angel in “Four Christmases” (2008)

— KNYT Reporter in “All About Steve” (2009)

Madison LaPlante

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (8/10/2001)

– Known for:

— Faithful Teen Girl in “The Unholy” (2021)

— High School Student in “Dexter: New Blood” (2021)

— Truck Stop Patron in “NOS4A2” (2020)

Ruth Clifford

– Born: Pawtucket, Rhode Island, USA (2/17/1900)

– Died: 11/30/1998

– Known for:

— Ann Rutledge in “The Dramatic Life of Abraham Lincoln” (1924)

— Gloria Gordon in “As Man Desires” (1925)

— Mystery in “The Invisible Ray” (1920)

Phyllis Applegate

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (5/8/1944)

– Known for:

— Sadie in “Big Momma’s House” (2000)

— Grace in “Insidious: Chapter 3” (2015)

— Aunt Billy in “Black Dynamite” (2009)

Ava Deluca-Verley

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (9/27/1989)

– Known for:

— Katy in “The Way Way Back” (2013)

— Katie Fisher in “Growing Up Fisher” (2014)

— April Sharpe in “Ring of Silence” (2019)

Kathrine Barnes

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (11/25/1990)

– Known for:

— Rockette in “The Glorias” (2020)

— Amanda Parker in “Your Worst Nightmare” (2019)

— Kimberly Compton in “Murder Calls” (2017)

Elizabeth Perry

– Born: Cranston, Rhode Island, USA (10/15/1933)

– Known for:

— Jennifer Barham in “The Outer Limits” (1965)

— First Nurse in “Mission: Impossible” (1969)

— Parent in “Taps” (1981)

Nadine Stenovitch

– Born: Cumberland, Rhode Island, USA (6/12/2021)

– Known for:

— Additional Adult Performer in “Beowulf” (2007)

— Katya Ivanova in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2000)

— Nicole Dixon in “Beacon Hill” (2004)

Kayla Kohla

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (2/19/1992)

– Known for:

— Gabriella Thompson in “Container”

— Bri-Anne ‘Brie’ Kane in “Tiff & Brie” (2018)

— Kelsey in “Witches of the Hollow”

Nicole Picard

– Born: Rhode Island, USA (10/19/1960)

– Known for:

— Sunev in “Lineage Tribe” (2020)

— Nancy Silverstein in “Surprise!” (2021)

— Wind Chime Shop Owner in “Mapleworth Murders” (2020)

Janis Corsair

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (6/18/1948)

– Known for:

— Vito’s Girlfriend in “Goodfellas” (1990)

— Reporter #2 in “Presumed Innocent” (1990)

— Female Usher in “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (2014)

Keri Marrone

– Born: Cranston, Rhode Island, USA (8/8/1969)

– Known for:

— Miranda in “The Cleaning Lady” 2018

— Kathy in “Jackson’s Hole” 2021

Hollie Winnard

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (3/10/1981)

– Known for:

— Britney in “GCB” (2012)

— Francine in “By Sundown”

— Brittany in “The Republic of Two” (2013)

Ann Willis

– Born: Cranston, Rhode Island, USA (11/14/1939)

– Died: 6/9/2021

– Known for:

— Jeanette MacDonald in “Train Ride to Hollywood” (1975)

— Rita in “Mission: Impossible” (1971)

— Actress in “The River Pirates” (1988)

Dina Cataldi

– Born: North Providence, Rhode Island, USA (5/6/1980)

– Known for:

— DMV Clerk in “The Adjustment Bureau” (2011)

— Additional Crew in “The Avengers” (2012)

— Mary Kelly in “Forever” (2014)

Rebecca DiPietro

– Born: East Providence, Rhode Island, USA (4/14/1979)

– Known for:

— Rebecca in “WWE Smackdown!” (2006)

— Actress in “World’s Sexiest Nude Women” (2007)

— Rebecca DiPietro in “ECW on Sci-Fi” (2006-2007)

Dee Dee Myers

– Born: Providence, Rhode Island, USA (9/1/1961)

– Known for:

— Additional Crew in “Contact” (1997)

— Additional Crew in “The West Wing” (1999-2005)

— Self – Former White House Press Secretary, Author of Why Women Should Rule the World in “Miss Representation” (2011)

Tara Giordano-Dean

– Born: Rhode Island, USA (1/24/1983)

– Known for:

— Shana in “Zookeeper” 2011

— Receptionist in “The King of Queens” 2007

Lee Lund

– Born: Newport, Rhode Island, USA (10/18/1943)

– Known for:

— Chicken Ranch Girl in “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” (1982)

— Dancer in “Americathon” (1979)

— Self in “Ben Vereen… Comin’ at Ya” (1975)