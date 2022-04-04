Newport Night Run Photo Credit: Clancy Creative/Newport Night Run

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

Monday, April 4

Newport County Youth Chorus ‘Broadway Showtunes’ class begins April 4

This day in RI history: April 4, 1866 -George Pierce Baker born in Providence

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Government

Tuesday, April 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 4:30 pm, The Automat at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Government

Wednesday, April 6

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 4:30 pm, Exhibition On Screen: Frida Kahlo at 7:30 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Government

Thursday, April 7

Things To Do

Entertainment

Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Friday, April 8

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center:  Belfast at 2 pm, The Outfit at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Take It To The Bridge Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Sugar Babies at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 3 pm to 7 pm, Outcry at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef:  Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, April 9

Tiverton Land Trust to host Pardon Gray Egg Hunt on April 9

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 2 pm, The Outfit at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar:  Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Dee And Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, April 10

What’s Up Interview: Theresa Caputo, coming to The Vets April 10

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Robin Hathaway & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

