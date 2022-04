Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

16 Mary Street #1 sold for $415,000 on April 8. This 561 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $449,000.

15 Narragansett Avenue #3 sold for $570,000 on April 8. This 1,953 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $550,000.

111 Warner Street sold for $620,000 on April 8. This 1,654 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $589,000.

18 Liberty Street #D sold for $650,000 on April 8. This 2,124 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.

33 Elm Street #3 sold for $535,000 on April 8. This 864 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $549,900.

28 Newport Avenue sold for $668,668 on April 8. This 2,155 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $675,000.

5 Blackwell Place sold for $840,000 on April 7. This 1,625 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $840,000.

33 Van Zandt Avenue #5 sold for $540,000 on April 4. This 1,750 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $529,000.

7 Gardiner Street sold for $882,500 on April 7. This 2,633 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.

8 Perry Street sold for $899,000 on April 6. This 2,260 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,000.

123 Houston Avenue sold for $853,000 on April 4. This 1,836 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $850,000.

526 Thames Street sold for $1,300,000 on April 5. This 2,322 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,300,000.

3 Clinton Street sold for $1,200,000 on April 4. This 3,550 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,190,000.

66 Girard Avenue #423 sold for $221,000 on April 4. This 1,212 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $215,000.

Middletown

73 Ellery Avenue sold for $750,000 on April 6. This 1,040 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $725,000.

1 Shaw Court sold for $455,000 on April 5. This 1,632 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $425,000.

43 Hoover Road sold for $2,600,000 on April 4. This 4,048 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,300,000.

Portsmouth

84 Riverside Street sold for $415,000 on April 7. This 1,114 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $349,900.

59 Windstone Drive sold for $670,000 on April 5. This home has 2,678 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $719,000.

11 Dighton Avenue sold for $295,000 on April 4. This 707 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $274,900.

86 Gideon Lawton Lane sold for $1,550,000 on April 6. This 3,799 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,595,000.

Jamestown

No transaction recorded.

Tiverton

51 Water’s Edge #17 sold for $1,195,000 on April 8. This 3,413 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,195,000.

83 Water’s Edge #24 sold for $860,000 on April 6. This 3,864 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $869,500.

130 Bottom Street sold for $402,000 on April 4. This 2,304 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $379,900.

Little Compton

44 Beach Drive sold for $3,800,000 on April 7. This 8,972 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 7 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,995,000.

696 West Main Road sold for $4,100,000 on April 5. This 4,221 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,950,000.