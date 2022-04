Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

5 Gardiner Street sold for $680,000 on April 22. This 1,496 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $679,000.

38 Hall Avenue sold for $710,000 on April 22. This 2,592 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

397 Gibbs Avenue #CH sold for $820,000 on April 22. This 1,019 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $775,000.

44 Catherine Street #4 sold for $1,055,000 on April 21. This 1,708 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $985,000.

default

113 Coggeshall Avenue sold for $813,000 on April 21. This 1,304 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $740,000.

59 Kingston Avenue sold for $369,287 on April 20. This 1,268 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $369,287.

7 Toppa Boulevard sold for $895,000 on April 20. This 2,434 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $895,000.

1 Red Cross #3 sold for $675,000 on April 18. This 1,401 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $675,000.

34 Farewell Street #4 sold for $235,000 on April 18. This 396 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $235,000.

11 Shields Street sold for $999,000 on April 18. This 1,490 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $999,000.

Middletown

12 Jean Terrace sold for $620,000 on April 22. This 2,628 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $630,000.

61 Berkeley Avenue sold for $714,000 on April 20. This 1,828 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

52 Newport Avenue sold for $885,000 on April 19. This 904 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $850,000.

19 Continental Drive sold for $773,000 on April 19. This 1,979 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

Portsmouth

2538 East Main Road sold for $685,000 on April 22. This 3,400 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,500.

91 Easton Avenue sold for $505,000 on April 21. This 1,954 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $495,000.

604 Boyds Lane sold for $450,000 on April 20. This 2,044 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $445,000.

78 Point Road sold for $1,325,000 on April 20. This 2,744 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,395,000.

default

136 Canonchet Drive sold for $602,000 on April 19. This 2,092 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $525,000.

19 Hillside Road sold for $549,000 on April 18. This 1,814 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $549,000.

536 Park Avenue sold for $515,000 on April 18. This 1,300 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

Jamestown

No sales were recorded.

Tiverton

21 King Road sold for $480,000 on April 21. This 1,805 sq. ft home has 3 bds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $415,000.

660 Lake Road sold for $860,000 on April 22. This 4,500 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,900.

749 Stafford Road sold for $355,000 on April 20. This 2,183 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $355,000.

1926 Main Road sold for $650,000 on April 21. This 2,320 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,000.

5 West Avenue sold for $830,000 on April 18. This 2,704 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

Little Compton

No sales were recorded.