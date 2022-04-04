George Pierce Baker (1866-1935) was a Professor of English at Harvard and Yale and author of Dramatic Technique, a codification of the principles of drama.

Born in Providence in 1866, Baker graduated from Harvard University in 1887 and went on to teach in the English Department there until 1924. While there, he established the “47 Workshop,” to provide a forum for young playwrights. His book Dramatic Technique (1919) offered a codification in English of the principles of the “well-made play.” Baker later moved to Yale University when Harvard refused to offer a degree in playwriting.

Among his students were future authors Eugene O’Neil, Thomas Wolfe and Florence Reyerson, who wrote the original script of the “Wizard of Oz.” Baker’s son, George P. Baker was later Dean of the Harvard Business School.