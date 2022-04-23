The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Rhode Island from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Rhode Island.

#30. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Rhode Island in 2019: 83

— 0.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from Rhode Island to West Virginia in 2019: 124

— #28 most common destination from Rhode Island

#29. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Rhode Island in 2019: 84

— 0.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #50 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Rhode Island to Georgia in 2019: 1,016

— #9 most common destination from Rhode Island

#28. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Rhode Island in 2019: 135

— 0.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #46 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Rhode Island to Missouri in 2019: 246

— #20 most common destination from Rhode Island

#27. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Rhode Island in 2019: 136

— 0.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #43 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Rhode Island to Wisconsin in 2019: 146

— #24 most common destination from Rhode Island

#26. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Rhode Island in 2019: 136

— 0.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #47 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Rhode Island to Tennessee in 2019: 399

— #15 most common destination from Rhode Island

#25. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Rhode Island in 2019: 144

— 0.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #48 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Rhode Island to Washington in 2019: 373

— #16 most common destination from Rhode Island

#24. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Rhode Island in 2019: 148

— 0.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #42 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Rhode Island to Kentucky in 2019: 0

— #44 (tie) most common destination from Rhode Island

#23. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Rhode Island in 2019: 150

— 0.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #46 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Rhode Island to Indiana in 2019: 37

— #37 most common destination from Rhode Island

#22. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Rhode Island in 2019: 186

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #41 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Rhode Island to Utah in 2019: 572

— #13 most common destination from Rhode Island

#21. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Rhode Island in 2019: 238

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #50 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Rhode Island to Colorado in 2019: 820

— #12 most common destination from Rhode Island

#20. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Rhode Island in 2019: 243

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #44 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Rhode Island to Maryland in 2019: 177

— #23 most common destination from Rhode Island

#19. New Hampshire

– Moved from New Hampshire to Rhode Island in 2019: 290

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from New Hampshire

– Moved from Rhode Island to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,022

— #8 most common destination from Rhode Island

#18. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to Rhode Island in 2019: 387

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #39 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from Rhode Island to Oregon in 2019: 62

— #35 (tie) most common destination from Rhode Island

#17. Iowa

– Moved from Iowa to Rhode Island in 2019: 413

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #31 most common destination from Iowa

– Moved from Rhode Island to Iowa in 2019: 34

— #38 most common destination from Rhode Island

#16. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Rhode Island in 2019: 423

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #45 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Rhode Island to Arizona in 2019: 227

— #21 most common destination from Rhode Island

#15. Vermont

– Moved from Vermont to Rhode Island in 2019: 428

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Vermont

– Moved from Rhode Island to Vermont in 2019: 216

— #22 most common destination from Rhode Island

#14. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Rhode Island in 2019: 441

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #40 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Rhode Island to Ohio in 2019: 108

— #30 most common destination from Rhode Island

#13. Maine

– Moved from Maine to Rhode Island in 2019: 475

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Maine

– Moved from Rhode Island to Maine in 2019: 351

— #17 most common destination from Rhode Island

#12. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Rhode Island in 2019: 624

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #42 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Rhode Island to Illinois in 2019: 143

— #25 most common destination from Rhode Island

#11. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 680

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Rhode Island to South Carolina in 2019: 993

— #10 most common destination from Rhode Island

#10. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Rhode Island in 2019: 863

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #42 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Rhode Island to Virginia in 2019: 1,098

— #7 most common destination from Rhode Island

#9. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 887

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #40 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Rhode Island to North Carolina in 2019: 1,531

— #6 most common destination from Rhode Island

#8. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,420

— 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Rhode Island to New Jersey in 2019: 137

— #27 most common destination from Rhode Island

#7. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,538

— 4.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Rhode Island to Pennsylvania in 2019: 850

— #11 most common destination from Rhode Island

#6. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,597

— 4.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #43 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Rhode Island to Texas in 2019: 556

— #14 most common destination from Rhode Island

#5. California

– Moved from California to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,854

— 5.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #43 most common destination from California

– Moved from Rhode Island to California in 2019: 2,839

— #3 most common destination from Rhode Island

#4. New York

– Moved from New York to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,359

— 6.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Rhode Island to New York in 2019: 1,623

— #5 most common destination from Rhode Island

#3. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,561

— 7.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from Rhode Island to Connecticut in 2019: 3,788

— #2 most common destination from Rhode Island

#2. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Rhode Island in 2019: 3,084

— 8.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #33 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Rhode Island to Florida in 2019: 2,685

— #4 most common destination from Rhode Island

#1. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2019: 12,742

— 36.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from Rhode Island to Massachusetts in 2019: 7,784

— #1 most common destination from Rhode Island