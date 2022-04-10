On this day in history in 1987, Rose Island Lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Constructed in 1870, Narragansett Bay’s iconic Rose Island Lighthouse was built on top of a bastion of Fort Hamilton. The fort, including the lighthouse, is preserved, maintained and operated by The Rose Island Lighthouse Foundation.

Following construction of the Newport Bridge, Rose Island stopped serving as a functioning lighthouse, but was relit in 1992 as a private aid to navigation. In 1984, the Rose Island Lighthouse Foundation was founded to restore the property.

Today, Rose Island Light is a unique travel destination you can reach by boat, kayak or SUP for a day trip, or even an overnight stay. You can reach Rose Island via the Jamestown-Newport ferry or via Starfish, which runs seasonally rom Fort Adams. For a truly unique getaway, stay overnight in one of the lighthouse’s suites and get a feel for what it’s like to be a lighthouse keeper. Find information about visiting here.

Rose Island Light is one of several lighthouses designed by Vermont architect Albert Dow, including Sabin Point and Pomham Rocks in Providence, Esopus Meadows Light in New York and Colchester Reef in Vermont.