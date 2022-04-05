According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will see increasing clouds, with a high near 52 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 11pm. Patchy fog between 1am and 2am. Low around 43. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 49. East wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely before 11pm, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 4am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A chance of rain between 9am and 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 11 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 11 to 14 mph.