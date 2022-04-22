Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Newport
13 Boss Court | $1,195,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
526 Thames Street | $1,495,000
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
35 Newport Avenue | $635,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2:30 pm.
Middletown
499 Aquidneck Ave | $800,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
38 Nicholson Crescent | $749,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
18 Jean Terrace | $599,999
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
147 Renfrew Ave | $1,395,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
174 Center Avenue | $1,850,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Portsmouth
14 Ash Street #B | $250,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
84 Crestview Drive | $839,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
20 Ash Street | $270,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
35 Maize Corn Road | $700,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
25 Lilac Lane | $620,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
22 J H Dwyer Drive | $825,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
19 Canton Avenue | $649,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
130 Common Fence Boulevard | $1,259,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
300 Common Fence Boulevard | $879,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
64 Holliston Avenue | $449,900
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Jamestown
75 Blueberry Lane | $1,295,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
70 Howland Avenue | $979,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
11 Bryer Avenue | $4,300,000
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Tiverton
210 Lake Road | $859,900
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
50 Tower Hill Road | $564,900
Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
161 Stafford road | $450,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
21 Summit Avenue | $299,000
Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Little Compton
No open houses are scheduled.
