Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

13 Boss Court | $1,195,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

526 Thames Street | $1,495,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

35 Newport Avenue | $635,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

Middletown

499 Aquidneck Ave | $800,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

38 Nicholson Crescent | $749,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

18 Jean Terrace | $599,999

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

147 Renfrew Ave | $1,395,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

174 Center Avenue | $1,850,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

14 Ash Street #B | $250,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

84 Crestview Drive | $839,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

20 Ash Street | $270,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

35 Maize Corn Road | $700,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

25 Lilac Lane | $620,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

22 J H Dwyer Drive | $825,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

19 Canton Avenue | $649,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

130 Common Fence Boulevard | $1,259,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $879,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

64 Holliston Avenue | $449,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Jamestown

75 Blueberry Lane | $1,295,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

70 Howland Avenue | $979,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

11 Bryer Avenue | $4,300,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Tiverton

210 Lake Road | $859,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 Tower Hill Road | $564,900

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

161 Stafford road | $450,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

21 Summit Avenue | $299,000

Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.