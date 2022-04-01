401Gives has reached new heights, having raised a record amount of money for a record number of Rhode Island nonprofits, and it’s still going.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the day topped the $2.3 million raised in 2021, and the 493 organizations to receive gifts is more than any previous year.

There are still a number of hours left in what’s become Rhode Island’s largest single day of giving in support of the nonprofit sector, and United Way of RI wants to encourage everyone to participate if they’re able.

“We want to keep the momentum going,” said Cortney Nicolato, president and CEO of United Way. “If you haven’t already, or if you’re inspired to give again, donating is an awesome way to kick off the weekend. There are literally hundreds of worthwhile, local causes raising money, and all are deserving of our support. Let’s see just how big we can get 401Gives.”

Donations can be made to nonprofits by visiting 401Gives.org, where donors can search for benefitting organizations by community, zip code, and cause.