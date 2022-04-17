Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

92 Warner Street | $775,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

569 Spring Street #3 | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

4 Greene Lane | $699,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Middletown

766 Indian Avenue | $3,645,000

Open House on Friday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

58 Aquidneck Avenue #3 | $1,695,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

499 Aquidneck Avenue | $800,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

22 J H Dwyer Drive | $825,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

44 Bliss Mine Road #5 | $825,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

91 Easton Ave | $495,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

77 Walnut Street | $475,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

27 Lawrence Terrace | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

17 Thurston Avenue | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

140 Rebels Way | $849,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

35 Wilkey Avenue | $499,900

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Jamestown

33 Whittier Road | $2,300,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

375 West Reach Drive | $1,925,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

7 Spindrift Street | $749,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Tiverton

No Open Houses are scheduled.

Little Compton

No Open Houses are scheduled.