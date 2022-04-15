Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Listing

161 Stafford Rd, Tiverton, RI. Presented by me!

Remarks: Welcome to 161 Stafford Road. This 1850 colonial has seen many improvements since its last conveyance, including a new septic system, a new roof for the house and the back barn, vinyl window replacements, a new bulkhead, a new oil tank and hot water tank. Along with these utility improvements, many cosmetic updates are also evident throughout the home. At just under 1750 square feet, the house has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and is situated on just under an acre of land with beautiful perennials and a two-level barn and additional storage shed. Hardwood floors throughout, including recently installed bamboo floors on the second level. The open kitchen is complete with vaulted ceilings and slider access to a side patio. The living room features a wood insert stove within a brick fireplace and new French doors that lead out to a recently refinished deck. Pride of ownership at 161 Stafford Road is evident from the moment you pull in the oversized driveway and walk through the door. *Sale is subject to sellers finding suitable housing.*

Newport

36 Admiral Kalbfus Road | $599,900

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm..

27 Baptist Street | $849,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

52 Hammond Street | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

1 Hazard Street | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

569 Spring Street #3 | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

12 Bedlow Avenue | $780,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

499 Aquidneck Avenue | $800,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

22 J H Dwyer Drive | $825,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

Portsmouth

75 Crestview Drive | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $879,900

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3 pm.

839 Union Street | $799,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

5 Leland Pt | $399,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Jamestown

No open houses are scheduled.

Tiverton

161 Stafford Road | $450,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

43 Cardinal Court | $239,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

240 Lepes Road | $529,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.