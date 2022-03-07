Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
100 Warner Street #7 sold for $417,000 on March 4. This 975 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,900.
11 Cummings Road sold for $640,000 on March 4. This 1,069 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.
42 Kay Street #1 sold for $359,000 on March 3. This 921 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $379,000.
17 Burdick Avenue sold for $575,000 on March 1. This 1,464 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $550,000.
421 Bellevue Avenue #1B sold for $825,000 on February 28. This 1,714 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $739,000.
Middletown
141 Meadow Lane sold for $775,000 on March 4. This 2,836 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $795,000.
585 Wolcott Avenue sold for $4,350,000 on March 4. This 5,593 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 7 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,250,000.
9 Buck Road sold for $415,000 on March 2. This 1,798 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,900.
192 Allston Avenue sold for $2,420,000 on February 28. This 3,338 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,275,000.
254 Soares Drive sold for $687,500 on March 1. This 2,585 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $680,000.
Portsmouth
161 Narragansett Boulevard sold for $865,000 on March 4. This 2,207 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $925,000.
215 Lawrence Drive sold for $1,700,000 on March 4. This 4,622 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,849,000.
125 Corys Lane #Vigilant sold for $665,000 on March 1. This 1,543 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $685,000.
47 Mail Coach Road sold for $400,000 on March 1. This 1,204 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.
4 Rachael Drive sold for $949,000 on March 1. This 3,659 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,000.
Jamestown
761 North Main Road sold for $1,000,000 on March 4. This 1,777 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,000.
30 Standish Road sold for $1,150,000 on March 2. This 3,603 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,099,000.
35 Knowles Court #202 sold for $805,000 on February 28. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $795,000.
Tiverton
1972 Crandall Road sold for $449,000 on March 3. This 3,792 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $479,900.
2 Glen Street sold for $379,000 on March 3. This 1,900 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $379,000.
135 Randolph Avenue sold for $425,000 on March 2. This 3,063 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $419,900.
298 Stafford Road sold for $515,000 on February 28. This 3,557 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $525,000.
301 Bulgarmarsh Road sold for $120,000 on March 1. This 1,276 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $120,000.
153 James E. Beardsworth Road sold for $340,000 on February 28. This 1,056 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $329,000.
Little Compton
8 East View Drive sold for $700,000 on March 2. This 2,054 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $689,000.