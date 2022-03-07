Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

100 Warner Street #7 sold for $417,000 on March 4. This 975 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,900.

11 Cummings Road sold for $640,000 on March 4. This 1,069 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.

42 Kay Street #1 sold for $359,000 on March 3. This 921 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $379,000.

17 Burdick Avenue sold for $575,000 on March 1. This 1,464 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $550,000.

421 Bellevue Avenue #1B sold for $825,000 on February 28. This 1,714 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $739,000.

Middletown

141 Meadow Lane sold for $775,000 on March 4. This 2,836 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $795,000.

585 Wolcott Avenue sold for $4,350,000 on March 4. This 5,593 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 7 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,250,000.

9 Buck Road sold for $415,000 on March 2. This 1,798 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,900.

192 Allston Avenue sold for $2,420,000 on February 28. This 3,338 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,275,000.

254 Soares Drive sold for $687,500 on March 1. This 2,585 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $680,000.

Portsmouth

161 Narragansett Boulevard sold for $865,000 on March 4. This 2,207 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $925,000.

215 Lawrence Drive sold for $1,700,000 on March 4. This 4,622 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,849,000.

125 Corys Lane #Vigilant sold for $665,000 on March 1. This 1,543 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $685,000.

47 Mail Coach Road sold for $400,000 on March 1. This 1,204 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

4 Rachael Drive sold for $949,000 on March 1. This 3,659 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,000.

Jamestown

761 North Main Road sold for $1,000,000 on March 4. This 1,777 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,000.

30 Standish Road sold for $1,150,000 on March 2. This 3,603 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,099,000.

35 Knowles Court #202 sold for $805,000 on February 28. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $795,000.

Tiverton

1972 Crandall Road sold for $449,000 on March 3. This 3,792 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $479,900.

2 Glen Street sold for $379,000 on March 3. This 1,900 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $379,000.

135 Randolph Avenue sold for $425,000 on March 2. This 3,063 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $419,900.

298 Stafford Road sold for $515,000 on February 28. This 3,557 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $525,000.

301 Bulgarmarsh Road sold for $120,000 on March 1. This 1,276 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $120,000.

153 James E. Beardsworth Road sold for $340,000 on February 28. This 1,056 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $329,000.

Little Compton

8 East View Drive sold for $700,000 on March 2. This 2,054 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $689,000.