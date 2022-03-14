Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.
If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
65 Ridge Road #G28/ W24 sold for $5,500 on March 9. This 7,500 sq. ft timeshare has 1 bed and 2 bath. This timeshare was originally listed for $5,000.
3 Lincoln Street sold for $750,000 on March 10. This 1,976 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.
26 Brinley Street #3 sold for $404,000 on March 7. This 1,580 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,000.
22 BRIDGE Street sold for $1,950,000 on March 7. This 2,650 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,150,000.
Middletown
10 Reardon Drive sold for $425,000 on March 11. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.
106 Kane Avenue sold for $815,000 on March 11. This 1,610 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.
168 Busher Drive sold for $563,000 on March 10. This 2,277 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $560,000.
Portsmouth
11 Nun Avenue sold for $600,000 on March 9. This 2,580 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $659,000.
188 E Main Road sold for $250,000 on March 8. This 1,542 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.
433 Vanderbilt Lane sold for $2,850,000 on March 7. This 4,794 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,900,000.
Jamestown
35 Knowles Court #204 sold for $830,000 on March 11. This 2,200 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $839,000.
Tiverton
1070 Crandall Road #1 sold for $287,000 on March 10. This 1,227 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $285,000.
Little Compton
Nothing to report.