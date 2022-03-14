Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

65 Ridge Road #G28/ W24 sold for $5,500 on March 9. This 7,500 sq. ft timeshare has 1 bed and 2 bath. This timeshare was originally listed for $5,000.

3 Lincoln Street sold for $750,000 on March 10. This 1,976 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

26 Brinley Street #3 sold for $404,000 on March 7. This 1,580 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

22 BRIDGE Street sold for $1,950,000 on March 7. This 2,650 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,150,000.

Middletown

10 Reardon Drive sold for $425,000 on March 11. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

106 Kane Avenue sold for $815,000 on March 11. This 1,610 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

168 Busher Drive sold for $563,000 on March 10. This 2,277 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $560,000.

Portsmouth

11 Nun Avenue sold for $600,000 on March 9. This 2,580 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $659,000.

188 E Main Road sold for $250,000 on March 8. This 1,542 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

433 Vanderbilt Lane sold for $2,850,000 on March 7. This 4,794 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,900,000.

Jamestown

35 Knowles Court #204 sold for $830,000 on March 11. This 2,200 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $839,000.

Tiverton

1070 Crandall Road #1 sold for $287,000 on March 10. This 1,227 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $285,000.

Little Compton

Nothing to report.