Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

65 Ridge Road #G28/ W24 sold for $5,500 on March 9. This 7,500 sq. ft timeshare has 1 bed and 2 bath. This timeshare was originally listed for $5,000.

3 Lincoln Street sold for $750,000 on March 10. This 1,976 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

26 Brinley Street #3 sold for $404,000 on March 7. This 1,580 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

22 BRIDGE Street sold for $1,950,000 on March 7. This 2,650 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,150,000.

Middletown

10 Reardon Drive sold for $425,000 on March 11. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

106 Kane Avenue sold for $815,000 on March 11. This 1,610 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

168 Busher Drive sold for $563,000 on March 10. This 2,277 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $560,000.

Portsmouth

11 Nun Avenue sold for $600,000 on March 9. This 2,580 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $659,000.

188 E Main Road sold for $250,000 on March 8. This 1,542 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

433 Vanderbilt Lane sold for $2,850,000 on March 7. This 4,794 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,900,000.

Jamestown

35 Knowles Court #204 sold for $830,000 on March 11. This 2,200 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $839,000.

Tiverton

1070 Crandall Road #1 sold for $287,000 on March 10. This 1,227 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $285,000.

Little Compton

Nothing to report.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.