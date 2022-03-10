Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Newport, RI.
NWS Forecast for: Newport RI
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update: 9:46 am EST Mar 10, 2022
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 32. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 51. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday Night: A chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 13 to 17 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 11 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
