Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Newport, RI.

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 9:46 am EST Mar 10, 2022

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 32. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 51. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 13 to 17 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

