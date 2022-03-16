R&B/Soul singer-songwriter and Providence native Blu Cantrell was born Tiffany Cobb on March 16, 1976. Her mother, Susi Franco, a former “Mrs. Rhode Island,” was an actress and jazz artist.

From Wikipedia: Cantrell rose to fame in 2001, with the release of her debut single, “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)”, which peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped the US Mainstream Top 40 chart. The song also charted in several other countries, and it was included on her debut album, So Blu.

The song earned Cantrell a Grammy Award nomination. In 2003, Cantrell released her second album, Bittersweet, which was nominated for a Grammy Award and resulted in the single “Breathe” (featuring Sean Paul). Written and produced by Ivan Matias, “Breathe” was a major global success in 2003, especially in the United Kingdom, where it topped the UK Singles Chart for four consecutive weeks.

