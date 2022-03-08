Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Newport
111 Warner Street | $589,000
Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
46 Hall Avenue | $389,000
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
50 School Street #5 | $1,469,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Middletown
4 Balsam Avenue | $499,900
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
8 Tuckerman Avenue | $1,500,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Portsmouth
265 Riverside Street | $799,900
Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
136 Canonchet Drive | $525,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
300 Common Fence Boulevard | $924,900
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
Jamestown
No open houses are scheduled.
Tiverton
No open houses are scheduled.
Little Compton
No open houses are scheduled.