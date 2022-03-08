- Advertisement -

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

111 Warner Street | $589,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

46 Hall Avenue | $389,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

50 School Street #5 | $1,469,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Middletown

4 Balsam Avenue | $499,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

8 Tuckerman Avenue | $1,500,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

265 Riverside Street | $799,900

Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

136 Canonchet Drive | $525,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $924,900

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Jamestown

No open houses are scheduled.

Tiverton

No open houses are scheduled.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.