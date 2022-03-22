Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In case you missed it, here’s a look at what sold last week around Newport County – What Sold: 12 Newport County real estate sales, transactions ( March 7 – 11)

Newport

8 Covell Street | $949,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

37 Howard Street | $995,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

310 Swan’s Wharf Row | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

38 Hall Avenue | $699,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street #5 | $1,469,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

31 Cranston Avenue #1 | $949,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

2 Village Lane #2 | $499,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

20 Christine Road | $489,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Portsmouth

111 Cornelius Drive | $1,049,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

1 Tower Drive #303 | $675,000

Open Hosue on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

1 Tower Drive #1406 | $830,926

Open Hosue on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

525 Middle Road | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

160 Cananchet Drive | $699,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

63 Stage Coach Road | $485,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

45 Windstone Drive | $829,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

2550 E Main Road | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

26 Cornell Drive | $489,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

19 Sunrise Drive | $849,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Jamestown

7 Spindrift Street | $799,900

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Tiverton

660 Lake Road | $799,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

105 Lucy Avenue | $386,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

130 Bottom Street | $379,900

Open House on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.