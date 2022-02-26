Overview:
Our coverage of snow and tragedy were among the most read and shared stories for the second week in a row on What’sUpNewp.
Here’s a look at the most-read stories from this past week, February 20 – 26, 2022.
Top Stories
1 – The Guest List: Documentary about The Station nightclub fire will premiere on February 20
2 – Newport Police: Man dead, another injured following stabbing incident on Dudley Avenue (Update)
3 – Introducing Bellevue Boards, Broadway’s newest woman-owned business
4 – What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 14 – 18)
5 – Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 25
6 – Former Rhode Island General Treasurer Anthony Solomon dies after a lengthy illness
7 – Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform at IYRS Summer Gala in July
8 – Stoneacre Brasserie debuts weekly Afternoon Tea
9 – Fun, Interesting, Famous and Memorable Quotes About Newport, Rhode Island
10 – Chopmist Charlie’s, MOOYAH Burgers, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island