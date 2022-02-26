- Advertisement -

Overview: Snow and tragedy were among the top headlines for the second week in a row on What'sUpNewp.

Our coverage of snow and tragedy were among the most read and shared stories for the second week in a row on What’sUpNewp.

Here’s a look at the most-read stories from this past week, February 20 – 26, 2022.

Top Stories

1 – The Guest List: Documentary about The Station nightclub fire will premiere on February 20

- Advertisement -

2 – Newport Police: Man dead, another injured following stabbing incident on Dudley Avenue (Update)

3 – Introducing Bellevue Boards, Broadway’s newest woman-owned business

4 – What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 14 – 18)

5 – Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 25

6 – Former Rhode Island General Treasurer Anthony Solomon dies after a lengthy illness

- Advertisement -

7 – Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform at IYRS Summer Gala in July

8 – Stoneacre Brasserie debuts weekly Afternoon Tea

9 – Fun, Interesting, Famous and Memorable Quotes About Newport, Rhode Island

10 – Chopmist Charlie’s, MOOYAH Burgers, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island