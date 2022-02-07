Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week in Newport County.

Newport

16 Congdon Ave sold for $635,000 on February 3 for $635,000. This 1,486 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. The home was originally listed for $635,000.

19 Keeher Avenue sold for $960,000 on February 2. This 1,876 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,000.

25 Pell Street sold for $850,000 on February 1. This 2,355 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

46 Thurston Avenue sold for $560,000 on January 31. This 1,114 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $530,000.

134 Spring Street sold for $1,050,000 on January 31. This 3,168 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $999,000.

6 Guerney Court sold for $745,000 on January 31. This 1,000 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. The home was originally listed for $749,000.

401 Bellevue Avenue #218 sold for $435,000 on January 31. This 960 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $440,000.

Middletown

17 Stockton Drive sold for $397,500 on February 4. This 1,580 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. The home was originally listed for $385,000.

Portsmouth

118 Prospect Farm Road sold for $1,405,000 on February 4. This 2,856 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,395,000.

1 Tower Drive #1802 sold for $825,000 on February 2. This 1,800 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $940,774.

1 Tower Drive #2005 sold for $1,500,000 on February 1. This 3,260 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,890,800.

101 Windstone Drive sold for $889,000 on February 1. This 2,804 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

1327 North Main Road sold for $560,000 on February 2. This 1,638 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $575,000.

354 Beavertail Road sold for $3,875,000 on January 31. This 3,666 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. The home was originally listed for $3,995,000.

Tiverton

728 Stafford Road sold for $330,000 on February 2. This 2,288 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $349,900.

21 Watermark Drive #75 sold for $885,000 on February 2. This 3,169 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. The home was originally listed for $899,000.

437 Crandall Road sold for $480,000 on January 31. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

446 Nanaquaket Road sold for $980,000 on January 31. This 3,026 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,100,000.

Little Compton

7 East View Drive old for $545,000 on February 4. This 2,184 sq. ft home has 3 beds adn 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $565,000.

37 Indian Road sold for $950,000 on February 4. This 2,192 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.