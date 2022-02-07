Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week in Newport County.
Newport
16 Congdon Ave sold for $635,000 on February 3 for $635,000. This 1,486 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. The home was originally listed for $635,000.
19 Keeher Avenue sold for $960,000 on February 2. This 1,876 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,000.
25 Pell Street sold for $850,000 on February 1. This 2,355 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.
46 Thurston Avenue sold for $560,000 on January 31. This 1,114 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $530,000.
134 Spring Street sold for $1,050,000 on January 31. This 3,168 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $999,000.
6 Guerney Court sold for $745,000 on January 31. This 1,000 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. The home was originally listed for $749,000.
401 Bellevue Avenue #218 sold for $435,000 on January 31. This 960 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $440,000.
Middletown
17 Stockton Drive sold for $397,500 on February 4. This 1,580 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. The home was originally listed for $385,000.
Portsmouth
118 Prospect Farm Road sold for $1,405,000 on February 4. This 2,856 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,395,000.
1 Tower Drive #1802 sold for $825,000 on February 2. This 1,800 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $940,774.
1 Tower Drive #2005 sold for $1,500,000 on February 1. This 3,260 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,890,800.
101 Windstone Drive sold for $889,000 on February 1. This 2,804 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
Jamestown
1327 North Main Road sold for $560,000 on February 2. This 1,638 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $575,000.
354 Beavertail Road sold for $3,875,000 on January 31. This 3,666 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. The home was originally listed for $3,995,000.
Tiverton
728 Stafford Road sold for $330,000 on February 2. This 2,288 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $349,900.
21 Watermark Drive #75 sold for $885,000 on February 2. This 3,169 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. The home was originally listed for $899,000.
437 Crandall Road sold for $480,000 on January 31. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
446 Nanaquaket Road sold for $980,000 on January 31. This 3,026 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,100,000.
Little Compton
7 East View Drive old for $545,000 on February 4. This 2,184 sq. ft home has 3 beds adn 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $565,000.
37 Indian Road sold for $950,000 on February 4. This 2,192 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
