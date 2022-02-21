Discover Newport

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

16 Calvert Street sold for $970,000 on February 18. This 2,085 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

50 School Street #3 sold for $1,325,000 on February 16. This 1,559 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,395,000.

32 School Street #2 sold for $410,000 on February 17. This 672 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

187 Rhode Island Avenue sold for $2,000,000 on February 17. This 2,480 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,000,000.

30 Red Cross Avenue sold for $4,500,000 on February 17. This 10,578 sq. ft home has 9 beds and 8 baths. The property was originally listed for $4,950,000.

Middletown

14 Colony Drive sold for $520,000 on February 18. This 2,382 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,900.

126 Corey Lane sold for $445,000 on February 16. This 1,460 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $445,000.

476 Green End Avenue sold for $850,000 on February 15. This 2,770 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

Portsmouth

1 Tower Drive #305 sold for $650,000 on February 15. This 1,755 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $710,775.

34 Canton Avenue sold for $319,000 on February 18. This 630 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $319,000.

63 Ormerod Avenue sold for $305,000 on February 14. This 719 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $300,000.

Jamestown

7 Pemberton Avenue sold for $540,000 on February 16. This 850 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,995.

16 North Road sold for $735,000 on February 15. This 2,196 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $795,000.

Tiverton

29 Quaker Avenue sold for $650,000 on February 14. This 3,576 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

95 Topsail Drive sold for $615,900 on February 18. This 2,088 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $615,900.

39 Oakland Street sold for $550,000 on February 17. This 2,084 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $529,000.

68 William Barton Drive sold for $899,000 on February 14. This 2,925 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. this home was originally listed for $899,000.

Little Compton

No sales recorded.

