Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Newport, RI.

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI



Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 4:49 am EST Feb 1, 2022

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 36. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 10am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of rain, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 1pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow after 3pm. High near 42. West wind 11 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow between 8pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. North wind 10 to 14 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

You Might Also Want To Read

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map

LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays