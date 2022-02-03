Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!

Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Nantucket.

NWS Forecast for: Nantucket MA
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update: 3:12 am EST Feb 3, 2022

Dense Fog Advisory
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Areas of dense fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain. Temperature falling to around 35 by 5pm. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: Rain and snow before 2am, then a chance of snow. Low around 23. Blustery, with a north wind 11 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 2am, then a chance of rain between 2am and 4am, then a chance of rain and snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Related

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Martha’s Vineyard

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Stowe, VT

What's Up Crew

The latest from the What's Up Crew.