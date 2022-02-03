Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Nantucket.

NWS Forecast for: Nantucket MA

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 3:12 am EST Feb 3, 2022

Dense Fog Advisory

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Areas of dense fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain. Temperature falling to around 35 by 5pm. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: Rain and snow before 2am, then a chance of snow. Low around 23. Blustery, with a north wind 11 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 2am, then a chance of rain between 2am and 4am, then a chance of rain and snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

