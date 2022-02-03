Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Martha’s Vineyard.

NWS Forecast for: Marthas Vineyard Airport MA

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 3:12 am EST Feb 3, 2022

Dense Fog Advisory

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: A slight chance of rain after 10am. Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 46. South wind 8 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain before 4pm, then rain or freezing rain. Temperature falling to around 31 by 5pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: Snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of snow between midnight and 3am. Low around 19. North wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Related

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Nantucket

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Stowe, VT