Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Martha’s Vineyard.
NWS Forecast for: Marthas Vineyard Airport MA
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update: 3:12 am EST Feb 3, 2022
Dense Fog Advisory
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Today: A slight chance of rain after 10am. Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 46. South wind 8 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain before 4pm, then rain or freezing rain. Temperature falling to around 31 by 5pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday Night: Snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of snow between midnight and 3am. Low around 19. North wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday Night: A chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
