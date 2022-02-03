Here’s the latest National Weather Service’s weather forecast for Stowe, Vermont.

Stowe Mountain Resort Snow Report:

NWS Forecast for: Stowe VT

Issued by: National Weather Service Burlington, VT

Last Update: 6:27 am EST Feb 3, 2022

Winter Storm Warning

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Rain likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and 11am, then snow after 11am. Temperature falling to around 27 by 5pm. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 15. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible.

Friday: Snow, mainly before 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. High near 19. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -7. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 14. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light south wind.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

