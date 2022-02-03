Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Here’s the latest National Weather Service’s weather forecast for Stowe, Vermont.
Stowe Mountain Resort Snow Report:
NWS Forecast for: Stowe VT
Issued by: National Weather Service Burlington, VT
Last Update: 6:27 am EST Feb 3, 2022
Winter Storm Warning
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Today: Rain likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and 11am, then snow after 11am. Temperature falling to around 27 by 5pm. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 15. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible.
Friday: Snow, mainly before 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. High near 19. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -7. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 14. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light south wind.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
