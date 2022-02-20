{Photo via Frank G. Harris (1885)/Wikimedia Commons}

Newport, RI has inspired many writers, celebrities, musicians and creative minds over the last several hundred years. While there’s never any shortage of things to say about The City-By-The-Sea, here are some of the most fun, interesting, famous and most memorable quotes about Newport, RI.

”One hundred years after the declaration that all men are created equal, there began to gather in Newport a colony of the rich, determined to show that some Americans were conspicuously more equal than others.”

~ Alistair Cooke, a British journalist, television personality and broadcaster

“Newport, Rhode Island, that breeding place–that stud farm, so to speak–of aristocracy; aristocracy of the American type.”

~ Mark Twain’s Autobiography, Twain was an American author and humorist.

“To me Newport could never be a place charming by reason of its own charm. That it is a very pleasant place when it is full of people, and the people are in spirits and happy, I do not doubt. But then the visitors would bring, as far as I am concerned, the pleasantness with them”

~ Anthony Trollope, one of the most successful, prolific and respected English novelists of the Victorian era

“The first piece of music that captured my imagination was probably Ray Charles Live At Newport.”

~ Van Morrison, a Northern Irish singer, songwriter and musician.

“The town was Newport, Rhode Island, U.S.A., Earth, Solar System, Milky Way.”

~ Kurt Vonnegut’s The Sirens of Titan, Vonnegut was an American author.

“I once knew an Episcopalian lady in Newport, Rhode Island who asked me to design and build a doghouse for her Great Dane. The lady claimed to understand God and His Ways of Working perfectly. She could not understand why anyone should be puzzled about what had been or about what was going to be.

And yet, when I showed her a blueprint of the doghouse I proposed to build, she said to me, “I’m sorry, but I never could read one of those things.” Give it to your husband or your minister to pass on to God,” I said, “and, when God finds a minute, I’m sure he’ll explain this doghouse of mine in a way that even YOU can understand.”

~ Kurt Vonnegut, Cat’s Cradle

“There is a story, no doubt apocryphal, that gamers at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, have many times replayed the 1942 Battle of Midway – but have never been able to produce an American victory.”

~ Robert Cowley, an American military historian, who writes on topics in American and European military history ranging from the Civil War through World War II

“Newport has the reputation of being wealthy, and there is some of that. It can also be a bit conservative, like a lot of New England.”

~ Peter Diepenbrock, artist.

“I can’t say enough about Newport. It’s such a homey, safe and comfortable place. And there are so many Irish. If I couldn’t live in Newport, I think I’d just move back home. I don’t think I’d want to find another place (in the United States).”

~ Beth Keating

This Story Was Originally Published on Feb 20, 2016