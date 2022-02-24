Jacie Alexa Goudy, age 26, of Newport, RI and New York, NY, passed away on February 1, 2022 at Newport Hospital. She was the beloved sister of Jorryn Goudy and partner of Patrick Keith.

Jacie grew up in Washington, Pennsylvania and came from humble beginnings. She was adopted into an abusive family along with her younger brother. Despite this, or perhaps due to this, Jacie graduated a year early with high honors from Trinity High School. Always an intrepid learner, Jacie was interested in and exhibited tremendous skills in math, reading, science, and the arts. She was an astute leader, an encouraging mentor, and a rapt academic. Following her interests, she was accepted to Columbia University in 2014 with a full ride, and truly rose above by being the first in her adopted family to attend college. Through her encouragement and guidance she led her little brother, Jorryn, to become the second. While a college student, Jacie was an active member of her college community, and a sister of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Jacie’s academic prowess served her well in post-secondary education, earning herself a spot on the Dean’s List, a Bachelor’s degree in political science, and a minor in Spanish. She was hired out of Columbia by the Bank of America on Wall Street in New York City where she worked until her passing. After meeting her future husband Patrick and future mother-in-law Patti, whom she considered family and loved, she spent much of her last year living in Newport, Rhode Island. While there her outgoing attitude, contagious cheerfulness, and indomitable spirit shone as brightly as the stars.

Jacie was known, mind and heart, as an intelligent, tolerant, and compassionate woman who’s thirst for knowledge was unquenchable. She had a capacity for understanding and imparting that knowledge that rivaled teachers decades her senior. She loved other cultures, she became fluent in Spanish and also visited India on a merit-based scholarship at a young age. She loved to paint and one of Jacie’s favorite pastimes was dancing. As a young woman she did competitive gymnastics and cheerleading, and even made her own routines for cheer squads for all ages. She loved her siblings, dearly, and was especially a role model for her brother Jorryn. Jacie blessed all those she interacted with and taught her siblings as well as others how to have the courage to stand in the face of obstacles. She stood up to adversity and refused to turn a blind eye to mistreatment. Her maturity and wisdom will be deeply missed.

Jacie is preceded in death by Anthony Goudy.

Jacie is survived by her little brother Jorryn Goudy of Tennessee, her brother Ronnel Goudy and his family of West Virginia, her younger sisters, Jayelle and Juleah, her older sisters Jensine and Joscelyn, and April Goudy of Washington, PA. She also will be dearly missed by her niece Keelyn and her nephews Kasyn and Bryce, and her beloved dog Simon.

Jacie’s funeral service was held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home in Newport, RI. Her burial took place immediately following at Island Cemetery in Newport. Jacie’s appreciation for the military ran deeply, and as her veteran friends deemed it appropriate, TAPS were played in her honor.

Donations in Jacie’s honor can be made to The Jacie Alexa Advocacy Foundation at gofundme.com/f/the-jacie-alexa-advocacy-foundation

If you, or a loved one, is in need show compassion to both yourself and them. Please get help from a crisis or suicide prevention hotline or a doctor, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-273-8255. Use all resources at your disposal to seek the help best for you. You are loved and will be greatly missed.