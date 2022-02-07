It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Newport
33 Van Zandt Avenue #5 | $529,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
8 Harvard Street | $514,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.
Middletown
766 Indian Avenue | $3,645,000
Open House on Sunday from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.
Portsmouth
55 Bayside Avenue | $829,900
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
84 Riverside Street | $349,900
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
300 Common Fence Boulevard | $924,900
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
59 Windstone Drive | $719,000
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
Jamestown
No open houses are scheduled.
Tiverton
No open houses are scheduled.
Little Compton
No open houses are scheduled.