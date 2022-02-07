It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Listing

33 Marsh Street, Newport | $1.2 million

Listed by Joseph Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport

Beautifully restored colonial located in the historic Point neighborhood, which boasts proximity to the harbor, shops, restaurants, and easy access to the highway. Currently, two condos owned by the same owner and being sold together, this building has potential for either a large single-family home or income-producing multi-family. Both units provide a bright open concept living, plank floors throughout, and modern amenities. The large stone back patio provides a great space to entertain, as well as a heated outdoor shower. The first-floor unit offers two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Located off the back entrance you will find a private washer and dryer for this unit. The upstairs unit offers a spacious first floor, with harbor views. Three bedrooms are located on the third floor, and a full bathroom on each. Recently installed skylights let in ample lighting to the third floor. Don’t miss out on this special property!

Newport

15 Narragansett Ave #3 | $550,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

33 Marsh Street | $1.2 million

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

7 Cozzens Court | $999,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

No open houses are scheduled.

Portsmouth

13 Aquidneck Avenue | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $939,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

No open houses are scheduled.

Tiverton

92 Campion Avenue | $304,900

Open House on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

660 Lake Road | $850,000

Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.