Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to your inbox!
It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.
If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Featured Listing
33 Marsh Street, Newport | $1.2 million
Listed by Joseph Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport
Beautifully restored colonial located in the historic Point neighborhood, which boasts proximity to the harbor, shops, restaurants, and easy access to the highway. Currently, two condos owned by the same owner and being sold together, this building has potential for either a large single-family home or income-producing multi-family. Both units provide a bright open concept living, plank floors throughout, and modern amenities. The large stone back patio provides a great space to entertain, as well as a heated outdoor shower. The first-floor unit offers two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Located off the back entrance you will find a private washer and dryer for this unit. The upstairs unit offers a spacious first floor, with harbor views. Three bedrooms are located on the third floor, and a full bathroom on each. Recently installed skylights let in ample lighting to the third floor. Don’t miss out on this special property!
Newport
15 Narragansett Ave #3 | $550,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
33 Marsh Street | $1.2 million
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
7 Cozzens Court | $999,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Middletown
No open houses are scheduled.
Portsmouth
13 Aquidneck Avenue | $599,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
300 Common Fence Boulevard | $939,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Jamestown
No open houses are scheduled.
Tiverton
92 Campion Avenue | $304,900
Open House on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
660 Lake Road | $850,000
Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.
Little Compton
No open houses are scheduled.
Latest from WUN
- What’s Up Interview: Choreographer Patti Wilcox of “An Officer and a Gentleman” – at PPAC Feb 18-20 2 hours ago
- Newport City Council to discuss school bonds, possible bond premiums during special meeting 3 hours ago
- 7 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Feb. 12 – 13) 3 hours ago
- 2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Phoenix Rising: Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens will perform on July 22 4 hours ago
- “Six Picks” Music: The best in local music this weekend – Atwater-Donnell, Ali McGuirk and Daughtry 4 hours ago