It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

33 Marsh Street, Newport | $1.2 million
Listed by Joseph Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport

Beautifully restored colonial located in the historic Point neighborhood, which boasts proximity to the harbor, shops, restaurants, and easy access to the highway. Currently, two condos owned by the same owner and being sold together, this building has potential for either a large single-family home or income-producing multi-family. Both units provide a bright open concept living, plank floors throughout, and modern amenities. The large stone back patio provides a great space to entertain, as well as a heated outdoor shower. The first-floor unit offers two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Located off the back entrance you will find a private washer and dryer for this unit. The upstairs unit offers a spacious first floor, with harbor views. Three bedrooms are located on the third floor, and a full bathroom on each. Recently installed skylights let in ample lighting to the third floor. Don’t miss out on this special property!

Newport

15 Narragansett Ave #3 | $550,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

33 Marsh Street | $1.2 million

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

7 Cozzens Court | $999,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

No open houses are scheduled.

Portsmouth

13 Aquidneck Avenue | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $939,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

No open houses are scheduled.

Tiverton

92 Campion Avenue | $304,900

Open House on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

660 Lake Road | $850,000

Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.

Latest from WUN

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.