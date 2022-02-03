Composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and multi-GRAMMY winner, Taj Mahal, is the first artist to be announced to the 2022 Newport Folk Festival lineup.

It will be a return to Newport for Taj Mahal, who first performed at the Newport Folk Festival in July 1968.

In traditional fashion, the sold-out Newport Folk Festival will announce its lineup in a rolling fashion over the days and weeks ahead.

On Facebook, Taj Mahal said about the Newport Folk announcement, “A pivotal music festival in my journey!! Great to be back and playing here again!”

The 2022 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.

What’s Up Newp will bring you all the latest artist announcements in this story.

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup

Friday, July 22

Taj Mahal

More to be announced.

Saturday, July 23

More to be announced.

Sunday, July 24