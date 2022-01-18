Peoples Credit Union

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

25 Mill Street sold for $3.05 million on January 14. This 6,270 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

84 Bliss Road sold for $665,000 on January 14. This 2,420 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

131 Kay Street sold for $760,000 on January 11. This 2,238 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

703 Fairway Drive E #703 sold for $420,000 on January 14. this 1,985 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Portsmouth

43 Glen Meade Drive #43D sold for $347,000 on January 14. This 1,076 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

260 Fairview Lane sold for $669,050 on January 14. This 1,872 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

22 Oliver Hazard Perry Road sold for $1.765 million on January 14. This 3,276 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

1 Tower Drive #506 sold for $530,000 on January 14. This 1,365 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

54 Stoney Hollow Road sold for $610,000 on January 13. This 3,166 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

18 East Terrace sold for $795,000 on January 14. This 3,168 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

11 Coddington Way sold for $685,000 on January 13. This 2,420 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

72 Chase Road sold for $363,000 on January 10. This 1,862 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

58 Berkley Avenue sold for $435,000 on January 11. This 967 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

275 Depot Ave #Reliance sold for $420,923 on January 10. This 530 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

54 Easton Avenue sold for $544,000 on January 11. This 2,028 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

18 Porters Lane sold for $965,000 on January 10. This 4,575 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

49 Sherwood Drive sold for $440,000 on January 10. This 1,408 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

725 North Main Road sold for $1.25 million on January 14. This 2,974 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

default

138 Narragansett Avenue #6 sold for $639,900 on January 10. This 1,120 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

35 Driftwood Drive sold for $2.1 million on January 14. This 3,065 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

default

205 Pelletier Lane sold for $245,000 on January 14. This 1,524 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

404 Highland Road sold for $305,000 on January 13. This 1,060 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

447 Stafford Road #C1 sold for $246,500 on January 13. This 1,185 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

55 Canonicus Street sold for $295,000 on January 10. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

11 Preston Lane sold for $275,000 on January 10. This 884 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Little Compton

70 Amesbury Lane sold for $489,000 on January 14. This 1,752 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.

When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his two dogs, Bella & Red.  Feel free to contact him at directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com,