Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

25 Mill Street sold for $3.05 million on January 14. This 6,270 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

84 Bliss Road sold for $665,000 on January 14. This 2,420 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

131 Kay Street sold for $760,000 on January 11. This 2,238 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

703 Fairway Drive E #703 sold for $420,000 on January 14. this 1,985 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Portsmouth

43 Glen Meade Drive #43D sold for $347,000 on January 14. This 1,076 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

260 Fairview Lane sold for $669,050 on January 14. This 1,872 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

22 Oliver Hazard Perry Road sold for $1.765 million on January 14. This 3,276 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

1 Tower Drive #506 sold for $530,000 on January 14. This 1,365 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

54 Stoney Hollow Road sold for $610,000 on January 13. This 3,166 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

18 East Terrace sold for $795,000 on January 14. This 3,168 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

11 Coddington Way sold for $685,000 on January 13. This 2,420 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

72 Chase Road sold for $363,000 on January 10. This 1,862 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

58 Berkley Avenue sold for $435,000 on January 11. This 967 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

275 Depot Ave #Reliance sold for $420,923 on January 10. This 530 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

54 Easton Avenue sold for $544,000 on January 11. This 2,028 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

18 Porters Lane sold for $965,000 on January 10. This 4,575 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

49 Sherwood Drive sold for $440,000 on January 10. This 1,408 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

725 North Main Road sold for $1.25 million on January 14. This 2,974 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

138 Narragansett Avenue #6 sold for $639,900 on January 10. This 1,120 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

35 Driftwood Drive sold for $2.1 million on January 14. This 3,065 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

205 Pelletier Lane sold for $245,000 on January 14. This 1,524 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

404 Highland Road sold for $305,000 on January 13. This 1,060 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

447 Stafford Road #C1 sold for $246,500 on January 13. This 1,185 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

55 Canonicus Street sold for $295,000 on January 10. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

11 Preston Lane sold for $275,000 on January 10. This 884 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Little Compton

70 Amesbury Lane sold for $489,000 on January 14. This 1,752 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.