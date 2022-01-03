Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

9 Princeton Street sold for $600,000 on December 30. This 2,240 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 2 baths.

21 Fir Street sold for $2,850,000 on December 30. This 3,380 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths.

26 Brown and Howard #204 sold for $2,500,000 on December 30. This 2,804 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

1 Seaview Avenue #2 sold for $900,000 on December 30. This 1,887 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

45 Hammond Street #3 sold for $455,000 on December 29. This 750 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

16 Sherman Street sold for $1,390,000 on December 28. This 5,068 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths.

315 Broadway #1 sold for $445,000 on December 27. This 1,125 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

245 Purgatory Road sold for $1,237,500 on December 30. This 2,786 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

251 Island Drive sold for $780,000 on December 28. This 2,249 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

Portsmouth

288 Riverside Street sold for $275,000 on December 30. This 596 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

251 Rhode Island Boulevard sold for $420,000 on December 30. This 1,064 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

20 Bradley Terrace sold for $370,000 on December 30. This 2,324 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

1597 East Main Road sold for $500,000 on December 28. This 1,667 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

225 Depot Avenue #Independence sold for $875,000 on December 28. This 2,021 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

75 Whittier Road sold for $1,050,000 on December 29. This 2,248 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

Tiverton

71 Starboard Drive #150 sold for $550,000 on December 30. This 1,492 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

175. Bulgarmarsh Road sold for $425,000 on December 30. This 2,000 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Little Compton

34 West Main Road sold for $625,000 on December 29. This 1,916 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

230 John Dyer Road sold for $610,000 on December 29. This 1,888 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

43 Old Main Road sold for #823,500 on December 29. This 1,374 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

259 Long Highway sold for $410,000 on December 29. This 1,200 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.