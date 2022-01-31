Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
Newport
28 Weaver Avenue sold for $1,825,000 on January 28. This 3,466 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 9 baths. This property was originally listed for $2,195,000.
35 Elm Street #1 sold for $610,000 on January 27. This 1,026 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This property was originally listed for $619,000.
133 Spring Street sold for $510,000 on January 27. This 448 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This property was originally listed for $450,000.
97 Narragansett Avenue #M-4 sold for $597,500 on January 26. This 1,113 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $597,500.
12 Sylvan Terrace sold for $750,000 on January 24. This 1,562 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This property was originally listed for $699,000.
5 Clay Street sold for $470,000 on January 26. This 925 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This property was originally listed for $489,000.
Middletown
45 Bayview Park sold for $117,200 on January 28. This 924 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $115,000.
16 Pocahontas Drive sold for $582,000 on January 27. This 2,122 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $599,000.
531 Green End Avenue sold for $500,000 on January 24. This 2,378 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $589,000.
Portsmouth
108 Emmanue Drive sold for $650,000 on January 28. This 3,964 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $695,000.
83 Power Street sold for $540,000 on January 28. This 1,556 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $495,000.
508 Turnpike Avenue sold for $445,000 on January 24. This 1,860 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $469,000.
76 Windward Drive sold for $470,000 on January 24. This 2,208 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $449,000.
Jamestown
691 East Shore Road sold for $925,000 on January 28. This 2,054 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $925,000.
Tiverton
225 Kaufman Road sold for $815,000 on January 28. This 5,534 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This property was originally listed for $850,000.
28 Lyne Road sold for $732,000 on January 28. This 2,872 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $739,900.
76 Sakonnet Ridge Drive sold for $725,000 on January 25. This 3,068 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $799,000.
60 Hambly Road sold for $345,000 on January 25. This 2,388 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $345,000.
26 Ridgeside Lane sold for $599,900 on January 24. This 3,726 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This property was originally listed for $599,900.
Little Compton
17 Westport Harbor Road sold for $850,000 on January 28. This 2,000 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $915,000.