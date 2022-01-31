Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

28 Weaver Avenue sold for $1,825,000 on January 28. This 3,466 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 9 baths. This property was originally listed for $2,195,000.

35 Elm Street #1 sold for $610,000 on January 27. This 1,026 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This property was originally listed for $619,000.

133 Spring Street sold for $510,000 on January 27. This 448 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This property was originally listed for $450,000.

97 Narragansett Avenue #M-4 sold for $597,500 on January 26. This 1,113 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $597,500.

12 Sylvan Terrace sold for $750,000 on January 24. This 1,562 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This property was originally listed for $699,000.

5 Clay Street sold for $470,000 on January 26. This 925 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This property was originally listed for $489,000.

Middletown

45 Bayview Park sold for $117,200 on January 28. This 924 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $115,000.

16 Pocahontas Drive sold for $582,000 on January 27. This 2,122 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $599,000.

531 Green End Avenue sold for $500,000 on January 24. This 2,378 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $589,000.

Portsmouth

108 Emmanue Drive sold for $650,000 on January 28. This 3,964 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $695,000.

83 Power Street sold for $540,000 on January 28. This 1,556 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $495,000.

508 Turnpike Avenue sold for $445,000 on January 24. This 1,860 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $469,000.

76 Windward Drive sold for $470,000 on January 24. This 2,208 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $449,000.

Jamestown

691 East Shore Road sold for $925,000 on January 28. This 2,054 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $925,000.

Tiverton

225 Kaufman Road sold for $815,000 on January 28. This 5,534 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This property was originally listed for $850,000.

28 Lyne Road sold for $732,000 on January 28. This 2,872 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $739,900.

76 Sakonnet Ridge Drive sold for $725,000 on January 25. This 3,068 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $799,000.

60 Hambly Road sold for $345,000 on January 25. This 2,388 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $345,000.

26 Ridgeside Lane sold for $599,900 on January 24. This 3,726 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This property was originally listed for $599,900.

Little Compton

17 Westport Harbor Road sold for $850,000 on January 28. This 2,000 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This property was originally listed for $915,000.