Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

75 Pelham Street #E sold for $497,500 on January 6. This 619 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

519 Bellevue Avenue #3S sold for $821,788 on January 6. This 1,696 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

101 Harrison Avenue sold for $15 million on January 5. This 3,161 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

12 Warner Street sold for $761,000 on January 4. This 1,848 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

83 Bliss Road sold for $540,000 on January 4. This 1,920 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

43 Mann Avenue #A sold for $344,850 on January 3. This 575 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Middletown

174 Allston Avenue sold for $1,315,000 on January 5. This 2,984 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

Portsmouth

100 Heidi Drive sold for $1,072,000 on January 7. This 2,772 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

107 Canton Avenue sold for $700,000 on January 6. This 2,015 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

300 Common Fence Boulevard sold for $900,000 on January 5. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

378 Vanderbilt Lane sold for $2.9 million on January 5. This 5,963 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths.

36 Cove Street sold for $305,000 on January 5. This 704 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Jamestown

85 Westwind Drive sold for $2.1 million on January 6. This 4,900 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5 baths.

Tiverton

575 Nanaquaket Road sold for $2,550,000 on January 5. This 5,351 sq. t home has 5 beds and 4 baths.

15 Seaview Court sold for $490,000 on January 6. This 3,158 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

Little Compton

27 Oak Forest Drive sold for $700,000 on January 6. This 1,395 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.