Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.
Newport
75 Pelham Street #E sold for $497,500 on January 6. This 619 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
519 Bellevue Avenue #3S sold for $821,788 on January 6. This 1,696 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.
101 Harrison Avenue sold for $15 million on January 5. This 3,161 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.
12 Warner Street sold for $761,000 on January 4. This 1,848 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
83 Bliss Road sold for $540,000 on January 4. This 1,920 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
43 Mann Avenue #A sold for $344,850 on January 3. This 575 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
Middletown
174 Allston Avenue sold for $1,315,000 on January 5. This 2,984 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.
Portsmouth
100 Heidi Drive sold for $1,072,000 on January 7. This 2,772 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
107 Canton Avenue sold for $700,000 on January 6. This 2,015 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
300 Common Fence Boulevard sold for $900,000 on January 5. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.
378 Vanderbilt Lane sold for $2.9 million on January 5. This 5,963 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths.
36 Cove Street sold for $305,000 on January 5. This 704 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
Jamestown
85 Westwind Drive sold for $2.1 million on January 6. This 4,900 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5 baths.
Tiverton
575 Nanaquaket Road sold for $2,550,000 on January 5. This 5,351 sq. t home has 5 beds and 4 baths.
15 Seaview Court sold for $490,000 on January 6. This 3,158 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.
Little Compton
27 Oak Forest Drive sold for $700,000 on January 6. This 1,395 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.