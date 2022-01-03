Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Newport, RI.

Today: A chance of snow, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. North wind 11 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly between noon and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 17 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Rain and snow likely before 8am, then a chance of rain between 8am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind around 18 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 6:07 am EST Jan 3, 2022

