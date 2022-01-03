Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Nantucket.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Winter Storm Warning

Coastal Flood Advisory

Today: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then snow. High near 36. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Tonight: Snow likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

NWS Forecast for: Nantucket MA

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 6:07 am EST Jan 3, 2022

Related

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Martha’s Vineyard

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Stowe, VT