Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Martha’s Vineyard.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Winter Weather Advisory
Coastal Flood Advisory
Today: Snow likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northeast wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. North wind 11 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night: Snow likely before 3am, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 8am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
NWS Forecast for: Marthas Vineyard Airport MA
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update: 6:07 am EST Jan 3, 2022
