Here’s the latest National Weather Service’s weather forecast for Stowe, Vermont.

Stowe Mountain Resort Snow Report:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -6. North wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 2. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -1. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 39. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 20. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Issued by: National Weather Service Burlington, VT

Last Update: 6:05 am EST Jan 3, 2022

