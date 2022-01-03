Here’s the latest National Weather Service’s weather forecast for Stowe, Vermont.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -6. North wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 2. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -1. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. South wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 39. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 20. Light and variable wind.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
