Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Newport
100 Warner Street #7 | $399,900
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.
8 Prescott Hall Road | $649,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
21 Pell Street | $899,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:15 am to 11:45 am.
56 Kingston Avenue | $369,287
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
5 Clay Street #6 | $485,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
6 Boss Court | $1,425,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
66 Prospect Hill Street | $1,575,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Middletown
Nothing scheduled.
Portsmouth
63 Ormerod Avenue | $300,000
Open House on Saturday and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
57 Attleboro Avenue | $799,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
300 Common Fence Boulevard | $949,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Jamestown
35 Knowles Court #204 | $839,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
1 Umiak Avenue | $445,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Tiverton
73 Stafford Road | $429,900
Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
Little Compton
Nothing scheduled.
