Looking for the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rhode Island? Here’s a look at the total percent positive per week, new hospital admissions per week, new cases per 100,000 population by week, total positive cases/fatalities/tests, and more.
Rhode Island Department of Health updates this coronavirus (COVID-19), data tracker, Monday through Friday by approximately 3 pm. The weekly charts included within are updated on Tuesdays.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).