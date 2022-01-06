Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) will host a virtual Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus conversation featuring U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Sen. Dawn Euer, who both traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, in the fall to participate in the 26th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

The public forum, which Representative Cortvriend and Representative Carson are offering in their roles as leaders of the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, will take place on Zoom Sunday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. It is open to the public. Pre-registration is required for access, and is available here: https://forms.gle/oLgrrjMtkwX9WWjr8.

The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus is a community group formed by Representatives Cortvriend and Carson to give voice to the importance of mitigating and adapting for the earth’s changing climate.

The climate change conference, known as COP26 (the 26th annual “conference of the parties”), is where the world’s countries come together to reach agreement on how to address climate change. COP21 was where the Paris Agreement was signed, resulting in a global covenant to limit global warming to below 2 degrees, preferably 1.5 degrees.

COP26 resulted in an agreement between nearly 200 nations to step up efforts to slow climate impacts, as well as notable pact between the United States and China to work together on issues such as carbon emissions reduction, deforestation and methane emissions.