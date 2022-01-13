Meet your new best friend, Peter – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Peter is a 7-year-old male Retriever/Labrador/Pointer mix.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Peter;

Peter is what we would call, a gentleman. This lovely seven year old is a well-mannered and quiet guy. He settles nicely and seems to just fit right in. Peter is also playful, friendly and gets wiggly when he is sure you’re going to pet him! He really is the perfect ‘Netflix and Chill’ dog. Peter’s ideal home could include older, sturdy dog savvy kids without other dogs. Peter can be picky about his dog friends, so perhaps some walking buddies are in his future. He has no experience with cats.

For more information about Peter, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of the current dogs, cats, and small animals, visit www.potterleague.org.