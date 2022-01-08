It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Open House at The Calvert on Broadway

There will be a public open house of The Calvert on Broadway tonight from 4-6 pm and again on Wednesday, February 2 from 4- – 6 pm.

The Calvert is a full gut-renovation and repurposing of a 50,000 square foot elementary school. Located in the heart of a densely populated Newport, RI neighborhood, it is the only high-end residential rental building with not one, but two elevators in the city. It’s also the only rental building in Newport that offers solar power energy. The building consists of 34 residential units and 64 onsite parking spaces.

​By renovating an existing, historically significant building, BCM is providing both the City and the residents a beautiful piece of history to call home. This conversion of The Calvert is an important addition to Newport housing, BCM worked hand-in-hand with the City to provide a solution to a housing need that helps the City reach its goals outlined in the Newport City Comprehensive Plan.

Newport

8 Boss Court | $995,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

6 Boss Court | $1,425,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Middletown

9 Buck Road | $399,900

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

Nothing scheduled as of publishing time.

Jamestown

375 West Reach Drive | $1,925,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

1926 Main Road | $599,000

Open House on Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

660 Lake Road | $859,900

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

369 Stone Church Road | $434,900

Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

73 Stafford Road | $414,900

Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

Nothing scheduled as of publishing time.