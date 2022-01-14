It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

17 Burdick Ave, Newport | $550,000

Listed by Tyler Bernadyn of The Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport.

Open 10-12 pm on Saturday 1/22 and 10-1 pm on Sunday 1/23.

Welcome to 17 Burdick Avenue. Move right in to this beautiful colonial situated on a quiet residential street in a blossoming Newport neighborhood! Built in 2012, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been meticulously maintained and offers plenty of contemporary amenities including an open living layout, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, glass tile backsplash, fresh paint, a finished basement with a full bathroom and a bonus guest room/office space. A stately brick driveway allows for two off-street parking spaces. The backyard is completely fenced in with a stone patio and maturing arborvitaes for additional privacy. There is also a small deck which is a perfect stage for your grill and a brand new storage shed for your surfboards, bikes, mopeds and lawn care equipment. Easily accessible to the bridge, Naval base, Broadway and downtown Newport. This home is as turn-key as they come!

Newport

3 Clinton Street | $1,190,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.

8 Brightman Street | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

8 Boss Court | $995,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Middletown

None scheduled.

Portsmouth

63 Ormerod Avenue | $300,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

57 Attleboro Avenue | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

47 Mail Coach Road | $399,900

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $949,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

433 Vanderbilt Lane | $2,900,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

6 Ocean Avenue | $1,895,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Tiverton

18 King Road | $590,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

55 Topsail Drive | $650,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

34 James M. Beardsworth Road | $459,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

83 Water’s Edge #24 | $875,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

None scheduled.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.