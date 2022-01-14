It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Featured Listing
17 Burdick Ave, Newport | $550,000
Listed by Tyler Bernadyn of The Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport.
Open 10-12 pm on Saturday 1/22 and 10-1 pm on Sunday 1/23.
Welcome to 17 Burdick Avenue. Move right in to this beautiful colonial situated on a quiet residential street in a blossoming Newport neighborhood! Built in 2012, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been meticulously maintained and offers plenty of contemporary amenities including an open living layout, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, glass tile backsplash, fresh paint, a finished basement with a full bathroom and a bonus guest room/office space. A stately brick driveway allows for two off-street parking spaces. The backyard is completely fenced in with a stone patio and maturing arborvitaes for additional privacy. There is also a small deck which is a perfect stage for your grill and a brand new storage shed for your surfboards, bikes, mopeds and lawn care equipment. Easily accessible to the bridge, Naval base, Broadway and downtown Newport. This home is as turn-key as they come!
Newport
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm.
3 Clinton Street | $1,190,000
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm.
8 Brightman Street | $799,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
8 Boss Court | $995,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Middletown
None scheduled.
Portsmouth
63 Ormerod Avenue | $300,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
57 Attleboro Avenue | $799,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
47 Mail Coach Road | $399,900
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
300 Common Fence Boulevard | $949,000
Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
433 Vanderbilt Lane | $2,900,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Jamestown
6 Ocean Avenue | $1,895,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Tiverton
18 King Road | $590,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.
55 Topsail Drive | $650,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
34 James M. Beardsworth Road | $459,900
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
83 Water’s Edge #24 | $875,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Little Compton
None scheduled.