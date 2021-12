Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

23 Mann Avenue # sold for $470,000 on December 3. This 1,168 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 baths.

523 Spring Street sold for $650,000 on December 3. This 1,974 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

66 Girard Avenue #411 sold for $278,000 on December 1. This 1,304 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

3 Butler Street sold for $840,000 on December 1. This 1,378 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

12 Homer Street sold for $545,000 on December 2. This 1,117 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

6 Gladding Court sold for $1,100,000 on December 2. This 3,330 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

5 Hall Avenue sold for $528,000 on December 1. This 1,694 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

364 Bellevue Avenue #D102W sold for $725,000 on November 30. This 1,469 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

662 Bellevue Avenue sold for $16,000,000 on November 30. This 15,903 sq. ft home has 15 beds and 12 baths.

17 Clinton Street sold for $950,000 on November 30. This 2,878 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

11 Apthorp Avenue sold for $625,000 on November 30. This 1,607 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

7 Namquid Drive sold for $435,000 on December 3. This 1,480 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

4 Wolcott Avenue sold for $825,000 on December 3. This 2,868 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

12 Julia Court sold for $1,625,000 on November 30. This 3,348 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

7 King Road sold for $400,000 on December 1. This 1,116 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

34 Hope Avenue sold for $415,000 on December 3. This 2,520 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

33 Lauren Drive sold for $520,000 on December 1. This 1,555 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

95 Douglas Avenue sold for $419,900 on December 1. This 1,343 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

51 Pleasant Street sold for $402,000 on November 30. This 1,520 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

8 Atlantic Avenue sold for $550,000 on November 30. This 1,111 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

39 General Sullivan Circle sold for $750,000 on November 30. This 2,170 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

315 Mail Coach Road sold for $520,000 on November 29. This 2,097 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

55 Adams Drive sold for $717,000 on November 30. This 3,160 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

67 Elm Street sold for $789,000 on November 29. This 2,740 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

70 Whittier Road sold for $1,285,000 on December 3. This 2,664 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

26 Keel Avenue sold for $750,000 on November 30. This 2,444 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

117 Lewis Street sold for $625,000 on December 3. This 3,415 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths.

88 Evans Avenue sold for $525,000 on December 3. This 2,495 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 3 baths.

50 Briggs Lane sold for $440,000 on November 29. This 1,824 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

25 Mathew Road sold for $405,000 on November 30. This 2,024 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

94 Fir Avenue sold for $301,900 on November 30. This 880 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

79 Warren Avenue sold for $381,000 on November 30. This 1,236 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

226 April Lane sold for $799,000 on November 30. This 3,735 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

855 Stafford Road sold for $307,000 on November 30. This 2,068 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

65 Shanon Avenue sold for $405,000 on November 30. This 1,716 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

82 Middle Avenue sold for $636,000 on November 30. This 2,044 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

60 Oak Forest Drive sold for $924,000 on December 2. This 2,505 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

59 Old Stone Church Road sold for $560,000 on November 30. This 1,560 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.