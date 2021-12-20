Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

10 Carroll Avenue sold for $660,000 on December 17. This 1,560 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

26 Cliff Avenue #4 sold for $525,000 on December 14. This 984 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

10 Cross Street sold for $580,000 on December 17. This 1,974 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

360 Gibbs Avenue #1 sold for $525,000 on December 17. This 936 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

46 Corne Street sold for $1,500,000 on December 17. This 2,128 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

448 Broadway Street #1 sold for $485,000 on December 17. This 1,622 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

21 Dearborn Street sold for $1,800,000 on December 17. This 2,208 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

15 Coddington Street #B sold for $501,000 on December 16. This 1,401 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

11 Ridge Road sold for $13.97 million on December 15. This 5,994 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 7 baths.

4 Evarts Street sold for $760,000 on December 15. This 3,060 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

Middletown

10 Orchard Avenue sold for $530,000 on December 16. This 752 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

417 Corey Lane #B sold for $716,000 on December 16. This 1,835 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

69 Green End Avenue #7 sold for $520,000 on December 15. This 1,260 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

5 Maloney Lane sold for $1,200,000 on December 15. This 4,620 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths.

170 John Kesson Lane sold for December 13. This 2,219 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

Portsmouth

29 Albert Street sold for $525,000 on December 17. This 1,860 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

1 Tower Drive #1006 sold for $650,000 on December 16. This 1,800 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

86 Lambie Circle sold for $900,000 on December 17. This 1,687 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

13 Oak Street sold for $325,000 on December 17. This 1,402 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

57 Hicks Lane sold for $525,000 on December 16. This 2,388 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

47 Anne Hutchinson Court sold for $1,150,100 on December 15. This 3,608 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

55 Cedar Avenue sold for $835,000 on December 16. This 2,000 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

433 Windstone Drive sold for $1,075,000 on December 15. This 4,097 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

1025 Anthony Road sold for $430,000 on December 15. This 1,404 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

157 Narragansett Avenue sold for $1,525,000 on December 17. This 2,501 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

53 Coronado Street sold for $1,100,000 on December 15. This 3,170 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths.

Tiverton

170 Saxony Avenue sold for $800,000 on December 17. This 3,107 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

174 Main Road sold for $422,000 on December 16. This 3,289 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 2 baths.

600 Fish Road sold for $230,000 on December 14. This 2,260 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

58 Lazywood Lane sold for $589,500 on December 15. This 3,326 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Little Compton

6 Beach Drive sold for $1,800,000 on December 15. This 2,560 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.